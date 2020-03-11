Global  

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile radius containment zone in New Rochelle to try to manage the spread of the virus.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
N.Y. creates ‘containment zone’ in New Rochelle

The area is a 1-mile radius centered around a synagogue in New Rochelle believed to connect many of...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Coronavirus in New York: New Rochelle mayor gives update from ground zero of state outbreak

New Rochelle, NY is ground zero for the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. Mayor Noam Bramson...
CBS News - Published


