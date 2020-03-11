Global  

Senior care facilities are taking preventative measures against COVID-19

The biggest concerns surrounding COVID-19 are for our elderly and those with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Staff at Charter Senior Living in Hermitage are taking the needed steps to keep residents safe.
