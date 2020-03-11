Purdue students worried about education more than health amid Coronavirus

Abroad coming up and i want to still go.

Many universities getting the news today - including purdue university.

In-person courses are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The gold and black joins other big ten universities like ohio state and iu in taking precautions against covid19-coronavirus.

Purdue president mitch daniels and provost jay akridge announced this earlier in the evening.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases on any of purdue's three campuses.

I talked to students to hear how they feel about the decision to not have classes in person and how its affecting their spring break.

Nats 1 sec sot: "not worried at all about my health."

Sot: "i don't fear things that are out of my control."

Sot: "i don't think its worth putting lives at risk.

I mean there could be a small number people whose lives are at risk."

Jb: three purdue students have mixed thoughts on the coronavirus.

Nats jb: however they all say they'd rather be in class during the outbreak.

Sot: there's nothing that can compare than being in person and learning froma professor in person.

It'll be a huge change.

Delton langley is a freshman at purdue.

He says his professors planned for this.

Sot: prepare for satellite classes in case we don't have in person meeting and really getting ready for the switch over to all online.

Nats purdue president mitch daniels and jay akridge released a statement to faculty, staff and students tuesday.

It reads in part "we continue to make decisions in our precaution- containment-continuity framework, with our overarching focus on health and safety especially for those in high risk categories."

Sot: going back to spring break going back home it is concerning i may get it."

Purdue's spring break is march 16th through march 20th.

By march 23 the university said all courses must be online or in another form that is not in-person.

Sot: and then obviously people come back after break can bring it back here so that is a concern of mine.

Jb: purdue joins other big ten universities like ohio state and indiana to move to online classes.

Sot: i'm alright with e- learning days you know it might be a little difficult because you cant really meet with the professor but i think it will be alright.> purdue is suspending all university air travel from march 16 through may 2.

In addition, all university-sponsored events involving external visitors are canceled from march 16 through may 2.

No word on commencement yet which is may 15-17.

Daniel's full statement is on our website wlfi.com the coronavirus is getting closer to tippecanoe