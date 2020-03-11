Global  

MIAA Basketball Tournament Goes On Despite Coronavirus Threat

MIAA Basketball Tournament Goes On Despite Coronavirus ThreatWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
MIAA Basketball Tournament Held At TD Garden Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]MIAA Basketball Tournament Held At TD Garden Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The MIAA is moving forward with championship basketball and hockey games. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:09Published

MIAA tourney underway in Kansas City [Video]MIAA tourney underway in Kansas City

It's basketball time in Kansas City. The MIAA Tournament tipped off at Municipal Auditorium Wednesday.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:09Published

