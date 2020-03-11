Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears.

According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience.

The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern over the virus.

Both candidates criticized the way the Trump administrations has responded to the coronavirus.

Almost 1,000 people have gotten sick from the virus in the U.S. and 29 have died.
