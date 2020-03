Biden builds delegate lead Tuesday

THIS PRIMARY DOESN’T HAVE THAT.FOR ANALYSIS AND CONTEXT OF THISDEMOCRATIC SHOWDOWN, WE BRING INOUR POLITICAL REPORTER MICHAELMAHONEY.LARA: A HUGE KNIFE OR JOE BIDEN.WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?MICHEAL: IT LOOKS LIKE JOE BIDENWILL TAKING A STEP TO MAKEHIMSELF ON A GLIDE PATH TO THENOMINATION THIS EVENING.THE FACT MISSOURI ANDMISSISSIPPI WERE CALLED WITHINMINUTES OF THE POLLS CLOSINGHAVE THE EXIT POLLS SHOWING ADOMINANT PERFORMANCE BY BIDENHERE AND IN MISSISSPPI.THE STATES IN BLUE ARE WHERENEWS ORGANIZATIONS HAVE DECLAREDJOE BIDEN VICTORIOUS TONIGHT.THE BIG ONE IS UP IN MICHIGANTONIGHT.NATIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATIONSPROJECTING BIDEN TO WINMICHIGAN, A STATE BERNIE SANDERSWON FOUR YEARS AGO AND NEEDEDTONIGHT.HE DID NOT NEED IT.-- GET IT.THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATCOMEBACK STORIES IN MODERNAMERICAN POLITICS IN EITHERPARTY.BIDEN’S RIVALS COULD NOT KNOCKHIM OUT IN THE EARLY STATES.HIS FIREWALL IN THE SOUTH HELDIN DEMOCRATIC MODERATES HAVEFALLEN IN LINE BEHIND HIM.HE’S BUILDING HIS DELEGATE LEADTONIGHT.IT’S LIKELY NOW, THERE WILL BECALLS FOR BERNIE SANDERS TOREASSESS WHETHER OR NOT HE STILLHAS A FEASIBLE PATH TO THENOMINATION.SANDER’S QUESTS FOR THE WHITEHOUSE HAVE REORDERED HOWDEMOCRATS THINK ABOUT SOCIALISSUES.HIS CAMPAIGN GENERATES SOMEINTENSE ENTHUSIASM, BUT HE HASNOT LEAD HIS SUPPORTERS TODRAMATIC INCREASES IN TURN OUTTHAT DROVE THE PRIMARY PROCESSFOUR YEARS AGO, AND REMEMER, HELOST MISSOURI TO HILLARY CLINTONBY AN EYELASH IN 2016.HE IS UNABLE TO REPEAT THATTONIGHT IN MISSOURI.THE FULL MISSOURI DELGATEALLOCATIONS WON’T BE KNOWN FORDAYS BECAUSE THE STATE IS NOTCALCULATING THE RESULTS BYCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.THAT’S HOW DEMOCRATS DIVIDE HALFOF THEIR 68 DELEGATES