Biden wins Missouri democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the win in Missouri's democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Since last week's Super Tuesday romps, Biden has roared into the national lead in polling and...

After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he...

Ahmed Abdi RT @StarTribune : Wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi show Joe Biden's strength with working-class voters and African Americans as he… 4 minutes ago

Constantin Gurdgiev RT @afneil : Biden close to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination with big wins in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. Michigan e… 4 minutes ago

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @AP : Joe Biden wins the Democratic primaries in Mississippi and Missouri as he seeks to cement his front-runner status. Follow AP for fu… 2 minutes ago

Javier happy warrior 4 Pete 🥾📐📐 RT @WajahatAli : Some #SuperTuesday2 thoughts: Biden wins big in Michigan, Mississippi & Missouri. He's getting the most diverse & large coa… 2 seconds ago