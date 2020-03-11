Global  

Trump endorses TubervilleTrump took to Twitter to make his pick for Alabama's next senator
And americans abroad are voting.

New at ten -- the president took to twitter tonight to make his pick for alabama's next senator.

He's backing former coach tommy tuberville over jeff sessions... he tweeted quote - he's a real leader who will never let maga or our country down.

He said coach tommy tuberville, is a winner, and has my complete and



Trump endorses Tuberville over Sessions in competitive Alabama Senate race

"Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never...
President Donald Trump endorses ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in Senate race

President Trump has given his endorsement to ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville, who is...
Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama [Video]Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

