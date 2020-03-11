Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

The coronavirus is also affecting the campaign trail.

Both Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Sanders called off campaign events in Ohio on this "Mini-Super Tuesday." CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Biden banks on Michigan to bolster lead, Sanders harbors hopes for upset

Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

realHirondelle

🐈Hirondelle🕊 RT @hughhewitt: When Bernie crushes CA Tuesday night and the networks make the projection, Biden campaign over. Probably all of them. A 2-1… 38 seconds ago

TKNNPolJungle

Political Jungle RT @danielmarans: The Biden campaign made a conscious effort to win over people who supported Bernie in 2016. The most visible element: Lt.… 27 minutes ago

thesecretpresi1

Secret Hugo Stiglitz President RT @WideAsleepNima: Love when MSNBC pundits Maddow, Wallace and Williams gush over Biden winning big without having any sort of actual nati… 59 minutes ago

danielmarans

Daniel Marans The Biden campaign made a conscious effort to win over people who supported Bernie in 2016. The most visible elemen… https://t.co/HfvuftcPcc 2 hours ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @thecentersquare: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie cancelled events in Ohio Tuesday night over fears surroun… 2 hours ago

Mercantoria

Mercantoria Tonight's a bad night. It's not over, but Bernie's path to the nomination is slim barring an utter self district fr… https://t.co/EvND9C7ZNW 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

#VOTE: Idaho votes in 2020 Presidential Primary Election [Video]#VOTE: Idaho votes in 2020 Presidential Primary Election

Primary voters choose who will face off against likely Republican nominee President Trump.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:27Published

Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on Biden's building momentum that could seize him the nomination.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.