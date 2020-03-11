Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders
|
Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders
The coronavirus is also affecting the campaign trail.
Both Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Sanders called off campaign events in Ohio on this "Mini-Super Tuesday." CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
