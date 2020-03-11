Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years
Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.
In another email, Weinstein wrote actress “Jennifer Aniston should be killed.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
