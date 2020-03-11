Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years

Unsealed court documents reveal in 2017 when the public allegations against him began that Weinstein appealed to several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

In another email, Weinstein wrote actress “Jennifer Aniston should be killed.” CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife was 'shocked and humiliated' by scandal, disgraced mogul 'disgusts' her: report

Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman has been ashamed and disgusted by the movie mogul since...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

33secrets

Celebrity Trend News Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years >>>>> https://t.co/vVwGvrl8jg <<<< 4 minutes ago

yabancimuzikler

US Trends Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Wednesday, Defense Asks For 5 Years >>>>> https://t.co/E9cGnfmQQ5 <<<< 4 minutes ago

ArchAngelsWard

ArchAngelsWard Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Ask For Five Years Max Behind Bars For Convicted Sex Offender; Producer To Be Sentenced… https://t.co/c9gWKOj5L7 3 hours ago

BishopIkedi1

Bishop Ikedi Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers demand mercy from judge ahead of Wednesday sentencing https://t.co/z7e5Ys5b3Q 3 hours ago

giannasgems

giannagems RT @WSJ: The women who testified against Harvey Weinstein are now planning to return to a New York courtroom Wednesday and watch him get se… 3 hours ago

redcirclearmy

red circle army Weinstein's sentencing is Wednesday morning. How Long Will Harvey Weinstein's Prison Sentence Be? His Lawyer Isn't… https://t.co/4ytC7jFfrU 6 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: What to Expect From Harvey Weinstein’s Sentencing Wednesday https://t.co/AwYHydortk via @TheWrap https://t.co/CtY12LtJYh 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years [Video]Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say the 67-year-old has already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and has serious health issues. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published

Women were 'guilty of using Harvey Weinstein' [Video]Women were 'guilty of using Harvey Weinstein'

The lawyer for convicted rapist and film mogul Harvey Weinstein said that 'no behaviour warrants sexual assault, none'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.