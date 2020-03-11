The Waukesha County Sheriff says four people have been stabbed in Waukesha.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'This is a tragic case': 2 dead, 2 injured in Waukesha stabbing, suspect arrested



The Waukesha County Sheriff says four people have been stabbed in Waukesha. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago Police: Security video shows Michael Mosley attacking woman inside Walmart



Michael Mosley, the suspect in a triple stabbing that left two men dead in downtown Nashville claims he acted in self-defense. But now exclusive video seems to tell a very different story — video.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago