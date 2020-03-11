Global  

Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

Michigan announces first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

The first cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan.

Gov.

Whitmer announced late Tuesday that she has also declared a state of emergency to assist local governments to slow the spread of the virus.
