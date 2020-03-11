TU Starkville Missing

A silver alert has been issued for a starkville man.... now investigators are asking for the public's help to find him.

69 year old abraham potts was last seen on friday near wadkins lane in oktibbeha county..

He's six feet tall... weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Potts was wearing navy blue pants.... a red, black, and blue checkered shirt..... a beige coat..... green and gray shoes, and a blue hat.

He drives a 2019 silver chevrolet colorado with a mississippi tag reading.... kt-13521..

Family members say potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information on potts' whereabouts..... you're asked to contact the oktibbeha county sheriff's department at 662- 323-2421.