Terrell Jones, Suspected Shooter, Arrested In Graham Murder Case

After almost 11 years of investigation, Arapahoe County authorities have arrested Terrell Jones, the 26-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Andrew Graham while trying to rob him in November 2009.
