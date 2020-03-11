Terrell Jones, Suspected Shooter, Arrested In Graham Murder Case
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Terrell Jones, Suspected Shooter, Arrested In Graham Murder Case
After almost 11 years of investigation, Arapahoe County authorities have arrested Terrell Jones, the 26-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Andrew Graham while trying to rob him in November 2009.
After almost 11 years of investigation, Arapahoe County authorities have arrested Terrell Jones, the 26-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Andrew Graham while trying to rob him in November..