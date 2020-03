Prepping for coronavirus spread in Sarpy and Cass Counties 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:51s - Published Prepping for coronavirus spread in Sarpy and Cass Counties Prepping for coronavirus spread in Sarpy and Cass Counties 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Prepping for coronavirus spread in Sarpy and Cass Counties ...BUT THE COUNTYIS ALREADY TAKINGSTEPS TOPREPARE FORPOSSIBLE SPREAD.REPORTERSYDNEY GRAY WASAT THISAFTERNOON'SCOUNTY BOARDMEETING AND HASTHE LATEST FROMSARPY COUNTY'SPUBLIC HEALTHDIRECTOR ..SYDNEY?GOOD EVENINGJENNY.SARAH SCHRAM ...WHO'S THESARPY/CASSCOUNTY PUBLICHEALTH DIRECTORTOLD COUNTYBOARD MEMBERSTHAT NOW IS THETIME FORPANDEMICPLANNING.SHE SAYS THEHEALTHDEPARTMENT ISWORKING WITHCOMMUNITIES TOENSURE THEYHAVE PLANS INPLACE FOR ANYKIND OF OUTBREAK...NOT JUST THECORONAVIRUS.AT TODAY'S BOARDMEETING ...SCHRAMEXPLAINED THEDISEASE ...AND HOW IT'SSPREAD PERSONTO PERSON.SHE TELLS 3 NEWSNOW, THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ISACTIVELYMONITORING 50RESIDENTS WHORECENTLYTRAVELED TOAREAS OFCONCERN.THE HEALTH ISDEPARTMENT ISFOLLOWING THECDC'S GUIDELINES...SO THOSE AREASINCLUDE IRAN,SOUTH KOREA,CHINA AND ITALY.THE DEPARTMENTIS ALSO OFFERINGSUPPORT FORPEOPLE WHOATTENDED THESPECIAL OLYMPICSGAME IN FREMONTTHIS PASTWEEKEND.PLATTSMOUTHSCHOOLS -- INCASS COUNTY -- ISCLOSED THROUGHTHURSDAY.THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ISALSO PROVIDINGGUIDANCE TOLOCAL HEALTHCARE PROVIDERSAND CLINICS.."IT'S IMPORTANT TOBE PREPARED ANDTO UNDERSTANDWHAT THE SIGNSAND SYMPTOMS AREOF COVID-19, ANDYET ALSO TOREMEMBERTHOUGH, WE ARESTILL IN THE MIDDLEOF A PRETTYAGGRESSIVEINFLUENZA SEASON..AND SO JUSTREALLYREMEMBERING ALLTHOSE NONPHARMACEUTICALINTERVENTIONS."SCHRAM TOLDCOUNTY LEADERSIT'S IMPORTANTFOR PEOPLEPRACTICECOMMON SENSEHYGIENE.KEEPING HANDSCLEAN, ANDCOUGHING INTO ATISSUE ANDRATHER THANYOUR ELBOW.SHE'S ALSOURGING PEOPLETO DISINFECTINGHIGH TOUCHAREAS ..LIKE TABLE TOPS,AND DOOR KNOBS.SCHRAM SAYSPEOPLE CAN FINDADDITIONALINFORMATIONABOUT THECORONAVIRUS ...AND WHAT SARPYCOUNTY IS DOING,ON THE D-H-H-SWEBSITE.SHE SAYS IT'SUPDATED DAILY.REPORTING FROMTHE NEWSROOMSYDNEY GRAY 3NN.THERE AR





