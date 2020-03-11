Global  

Northeast Ohio polling locations changing due to coronavirus

Northeast Ohio polling locations changing due to coronavirus

Northeast Ohio polling locations changing due to coronavirus

Some polling locations across the state of Ohio will be moving to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears to move 125 polling locations in Ohio, including 11 in Dayton region

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday the relocation of several polling locations...
bizjournals - Published


cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @oliviafecteau: "Our top priority is always the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans. That’s non-negotiable." Ohio Sec. of State @Fr… 1 hour ago

oliviafecteau

Olivia Fecteau "Our top priority is always the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans. That’s non-negotiable." Ohio Sec. of Stat… https://t.co/RgWWNg5ijP 3 hours ago

suchsweetspeed

sinushealthgoth RT @WEWS: Check here to see if your polling location has been moved. https://t.co/AA3chnMxTo 6 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Check here to see if your polling location has been moved. https://t.co/AA3chnMxTo 7 hours ago

fox8news

fox8news Fears about the spread of the coronavirus could prompt changes at polling locations and places of worship across No… https://t.co/HKIhhEuS6K 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Polling locations moved for COVID-19 fears [Video]Polling locations moved for COVID-19 fears

Four Ohio counties announced Tuesday they would move 30 primary polling locations out of senior living facilities to protect residents from COVID-19, which is most dangerous to people middle-aged and..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:58Published

