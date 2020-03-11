Global  

Defense Gives Opening Statement In Robert Durst Trial

Defense Gives Opening Statement In Robert Durst Trial

Defense Gives Opening Statement In Robert Durst Trial

The lead defense attorney for New York real estate heir Robert Durst said he did not kill longtime friend Susan Berman, but he did find her body after she was murdered.

Lawyer: Durst found body of slain friend, ‘panicked’ and ran

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst’s defense lawyer said Tuesday that the multimillionaire real...
Seattle Times - Published


