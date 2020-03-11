The new Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Style Design Preview

"Accept no roof" - the new VW T-Roc Cabriolet makes a promise.

It is the promise of unlimited freedom, a breath of fresh air in the SUV segment and highly emotional driving pleasure.

As the first crossover convertible in the compact class, it unites the robustness and strengths of an SUV with the joyful driving experience of an open-top car.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet instantly reveals what it stands for - driving fun, freedom and vitality.

The strikingly wide front end, prominent lines and tight proportions give the model a distinctive mix of effortlessness and beefy SUV looks.

The team under Volkswagen Head of Design Klaus Bischoff created lines that clearly underline the unique position of the T-Roc Cabriolet within the SUV segment The 2+2-seater VW T-Roc Cabriolet is based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB).

It measures 4.27 m in length and has a wheelbase of 2.63 m.

The car is 1.81 m wide (not including exterior mirrors) and 1.52 m high.

The height above the road in relation to the H-point is 599 mm for the driver and front passenger and even 616 mm for rear passengers.

The luggage compartment has a capacity of 280 litres.

The folding rear seat backrests and optional tow bar underscore the car's versatility.

Following in the footsteps of the Beetle and Golf Cabriolet, the T-Roc Cabriolet has a classic light soft top consisting of three layers.

It is opened and closed fully automatically by the electrohydraulic drive in nine and eleven seconds respectively - and this is also possible during travel at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

When open, the soft top folds down in a Z format behind the rear seats, its solid front cross strut serving as a cover.

When the roof is closed, retainer bars prevent it from ballooning at high speeds.

There is always a pleasant sense of calm inside the car, not least due to effective seals in the doors and windows.

Volkswagen is able to supply a windbreak on request.