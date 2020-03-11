Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tell Abu Hureyra > Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests

Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests

Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests

Impact from a comet around 12,800 years ago is believed to have wiped out a human settlement, according to new research published in Scientific Reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ancient settlement destroyed by comet, research suggests




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comet annihilated ancient human village, research suggests [Video]

Comet annihilated ancient human village, research suggests

ABU HURERYA, SYRIA — Impact from a comet around 12,800 years ago is believed to have wiped out a human settlement, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. The study suggests..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.