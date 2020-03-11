Global  

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.

