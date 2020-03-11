Global  

Afghanistan prepares for Taliban prisoner swap

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is preparing to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners beginning this week according to a decree viewed by Reuters on Tuesday (March 10), after the U.S. agreed last month to begin withdrawing U.S.-led foreign forces so long as the Taliban keeps its commitments.

Ryan Brooks reports.

Taliban prisoner swap begins as part of Afghan peace talks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as negotiations begin.
BBC News - Published


President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban [Video]

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war [Video]

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published
