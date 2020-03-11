Afghanistan prepares for Taliban prisoner swap 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Afghanistan prepares for Taliban prisoner swap Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is preparing to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners beginning this week according to a decree viewed by Reuters on Tuesday (March 10), after the U.S. agreed last month to begin withdrawing U.S.-led foreign forces so long as the Taliban keeps its commitments. Ryan Brooks reports.

Taliban prisoner swap begins as part of Afghan peace talks Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as negotiations begin.

