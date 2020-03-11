Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Natick High School Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

2 Natick High School Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
2 Natick High School Students Test Positive For Coronavirus
WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

this_is_not_ok_

One Voice🌊 🏳️‍🌈 Hear Me Roar Natick, Massachusetts parent and students. Not so great communication regarding this fact either. After a high scho… https://t.co/8b0Ix0ZGW3 4 days ago

tnewmstweet

Tim Newman "Hours after hundreds of students walked out Natick High School amid coronavirus worries, the school district annou… https://t.co/EGKEHzpgTQ 1 week ago

ryn955

Ryn I'm quite proud of the high school students in my town to force the administration to start taking things more seri… https://t.co/up2R3O96ur 1 week ago

DrSherryPagoto

Sherry Pagoto @notdred Natick just closed for a week. The high school students had been planning a walkout today if they hadn’t. 1 week ago

alvincrespo

Alvin Crespo 👨‍💻 🎮 These kids really shouldn't be in school. Disappointed that they haven't closed to prevent further spread of this v… https://t.co/OGfNXI7aIT 1 week ago

connorflynn__

Connor Flynn I’m incredibly proud of our student body today. We stood up for ourselves, our learning, our friends, and our famil… https://t.co/SA7S0Tu0nJ 1 week ago

J_Roberts8

Jane Roberts RT @Jenny_Hinkle: Natick High School students are extremely worried about COVID19. More than 900 signed a petition to close school and toda… 1 week ago

skyboivin2

The Sky Boivin Author Page 🐞💜🦄 RT @EvanWhiteIII: Walk out held earlier at #Natick High School over #coronavirus. Other schools in the area closed, not here I’m told by… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shorewood school board member and his family tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Shorewood school board member and his family tests positive for coronavirus

In Shorewood, three Milwaukee County cases are living under one roof. Shorewood school board member Pablo Muirhead, his wife, and one of their children have all tested positive for the virus.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:42Published
Martin County School District rolls out plan for virtual learning, meal distribution during coronavirus school closure [Video]

Martin County School District rolls out plan for virtual learning, meal distribution during coronavirus school closure

Three days after Florida education officials decided to close all public schools through April 15, the Martin County School District has laid out a new plan to give students meals and distribute..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.