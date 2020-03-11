Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Global  

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget in the House of Commons, London.

The Chancellor has promised that the Government will meet the cost of statutory sick pay for firms with up to 250 people and abolish business rates for smaller businesses.

