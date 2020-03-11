Global  

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Jyotiraditya Scindia an 'opportunist'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Jyotiraditya Scindia an 'opportunist'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Jyotiraditya Scindia an 'opportunist'| Oneindia News

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's dramatic exit from the Congress party and the resignations of 22 MLAs upsetting the maths for the MP govt, Rajasthan is being viewed as the next state to see possible rebellions.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reacted sharply to Scindia's resignation, calling him an 'opportunist'.

