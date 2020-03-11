Global  

Closing the wealth gap

Closing the wealth gap

Closing the wealth gap

The gap between the super-rich and the rest of the world is widening, as wealth continues to be owned by a small minority, according to a new report by global non-profit, Oxfam.

Over 2,000 of the world's billionaires have more wealth than nearly 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

The contrast is even sharper for developing countries such as India, where some 74% of the money generated goes to the richest 10%, the charity says.

So what's the best way to greater equality and faster growth?

How can we raise the living standards of the poor, especially the poorest 40%?

And how can more women get economic benefit for their unpaid care work?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Manav Subodh, co-founder, 1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion); Ranu Bhogal, director of policy, research & campaigns, Oxfam India; Naghma Mulla, chief operating officer, EdelGive Foundation

Be a Youth Mentor - Minds Matter Colorado [Video]Be a Youth Mentor - Minds Matter Colorado

Minds Matter Colorado is taking action to give low income students a real chance of success in education. Visit MindsMatterCO.org or call 720.663.7297 to help the cause, or become a youth mentor.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:43Published

Fighting hunger and poverty in India [Video]Fighting hunger and poverty in India

What does it take to fight hunger and poverty in India? The army of volunteers at the Robin Hood Army collect surplus food to give to the poor. Listen to the #WorklifeIndia podcast on closing the..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:51Published

