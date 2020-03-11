Closing the wealth gap

The gap between the super-rich and the rest of the world is widening, as wealth continues to be owned by a small minority, according to a new report by global non-profit, Oxfam.

Over 2,000 of the world's billionaires have more wealth than nearly 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

The contrast is even sharper for developing countries such as India, where some 74% of the money generated goes to the richest 10%, the charity says.

So what's the best way to greater equality and faster growth?

How can we raise the living standards of the poor, especially the poorest 40%?

And how can more women get economic benefit for their unpaid care work?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Manav Subodh, co-founder, 1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion); Ranu Bhogal, director of policy, research & campaigns, Oxfam India; Naghma Mulla, chief operating officer, EdelGive Foundation