Coronavirus: The hidden impact

Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus.

Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province.

While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to assume it will not get any cases.

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we ask, what is the hidden impact of the coronavirus?

What measures is India taking to ensure complete preparedness?

Is there a social cost to the misinformation around coronavirus?

And will businesses that are heavily dependent upon their trade with China cushion the imminent fallout?

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Dr Shahid Jameel, leading virologist, CEO, Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance health charity; Qian Sun, Chinese journalist; Subodh Rai, senior director & head - analytics, CRISIL Ratings

sambop777

sambop777 RT @Thomas_Drake1: What did US intel know about #coronavirus & when did they know it, but kept secret? When did #Trump know & what did he o… 6 hours ago

Dr_MHerves

María M Hervés One of the hidden consequences of this worldwide crisis is its impact on our mental health. Please take care about… https://t.co/qZigY0bkN9 8 hours ago

hidden_signs

hidden signs 🌻🐶💣❤️ RT @JStein_WaPo: A senior administration official told us the US is getting widespread reports from major national shelters that their volu… 22 hours ago

hidden_signs

hidden signs 🌻🐶💣❤️ RT @JStein_WaPo: Numerous homeless shelters told us they are at risk of being overwhelmed, esp. as coronavirus causes job losses for low wa… 22 hours ago

hidden_signs

hidden signs 🌻🐶💣❤️ RT @JStein_WaPo: The emergency coronavirus package has nothing in it to protect the homeless or homeless shelters White House & HUD have a… 22 hours ago


COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says [Video]

COVID-19's impact on unemployment claims 'unprecedented,' Colorado's labor department says

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is calling the surge of unemployment claims “unprecedented,” and worse than the Great Recession.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:24Published
Couple convert van into home and travel across continents [Video]

Couple convert van into home and travel across continents

A couple who converted a van into a home to avoid crippling rent are now travelling across continents with their two dogs - and the coronavirus pandemic will not change their itinerary.Crystal..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
