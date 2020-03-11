This is the most absurd arcade game you'll ever see

Global  

An unusual game at a California mall has TikTok users wondering how they can get in on the fun.

A user shared a clip in which an unidentified child takes part in a “human claw” game that was reportedly found at Plaza West Covina .

The boy is slowly lowered into a pit of stuffed toys before he picks up a stuffed Pink Panther and is lifted away.

The TikTok footage instantly went viral, receiving over 520,000 views and nearly 500 comments.

Over the last several years, “human claw” games have become increasingly popular, according to CGTN.

In China, there are multiple “human claw machines” that can drop both adults and children into a pit of toys

