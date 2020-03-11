Global  

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March.

His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath causing many public spats.

While Scindia is charting his future course with the BJP, what of the future of the Madhya Pradesh govt which is on the brink of collapse as 22 MLAs have pulled out of the party along with Scindia.

Also will the MP story be repeated in Rajasthan and Maharashtra?

