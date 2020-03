BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA HAS BEEN NAMED BY THE BJP FOR ONE OF THE TWO RAJYA SABHA SEATS FROM MADHYA PRADESH DUE FOR ELECTIONS LATER THIS MONTH.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME SHORTLY AFTER HE JOINED THE BJP.

WHILE ANSWERING ON THE DELHI VIOLENCE IN THE PARLIAMENT, UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH SAID TODAY THAT THAT NO INCIDENT OF VIOLENCE DURING THE DEHI RIOTS TOOK PLACE AFTER THE NIGHT OF 25th FEBRUARY.

THE UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT MOVED THE SUPREME COURT ON WEDNESDAY CHALLENGING THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ORDER WHICH DIRECTED THE STATE ADMINSTRATION TO REMOVE POSTERS OF THOSE ACCUSED OF VANDALISM DURING ANTI-CAA PROTESTS IN DECEMBER.

REACTING TO THE POLITICAL TURMOIL IN MADHYA PRADESH, SHIV SENA LEADER SANJAY RAUT EXPRESSED CONFIDENCE THAT HIS PARTY-LED MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT IS SAFE AND SAID THE MADHYA PRADESH VIRUS WILL NOT ENTER THE WESTERN STATE.

THE COUNTRY'S LARGEST LENDER BY ASSETS, THE STATE BANK OF INDIA (SBI) HAS ANNOUNCED WAIVING MAINTENANCE OF AVERAGE MONTHLY BALANCE REQUIREMENT FOR ALL SAVINGS BANK ACCOUNT HOLDERS.

