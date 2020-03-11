Global  

Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry tricked by Russian pranksters

Prince Harry told pranksters he felt "completely separate" from most of the royal family after twice being tricked into thinking he was speaking to Greta Thunberg and her dad on the phone.

Prince Harry duped by Russian prank callers posing as Greta Thunberg

Two Russian pranksters somehow got Prince Harry on the phone from Victoria on December 31, 2019 and...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Prince Harry reveals pain over Megxit in call with Russian pranksters

Prince Harry reveals pain over Megxit in call with Russian prankstersPrince Harry has revealed how he and Meghan Markle really feel about their split with the royal...
New Zealand Herald - Published


