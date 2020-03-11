'Bacurau' Writer-Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Speak On Their Film

Directed and written by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, "Bacurau" takes place in a small village in the Brazilian sertão as people mourn the loss of thei matriarch.

Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice the village has literally vanished from most maps.

Soon, mercenaries arrive and start picking off the inhabitants one by one.

A fierce confrontation takes place when the townspeople turn the tables on the villainous outsiders.

