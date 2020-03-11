Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly "deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company.

The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says that Gronkowski could appear on 'WWE Smackdown' as soon as March 20.

Gronkowski previously worked with the WWE when he participated in 2017's WrestleMania 33.

Gronkowski jumped the barricade at the Andre the Giant Battle Royal to help his friend Mojo Rawley win the match.

The former tight end commented on his future with WWE in August.

Rob Gronkowski, via statement Rob Gronkowski, via statement WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley also commented on Gronkowski's potential as a pro wrestler.

Mojo Rawley, via statement