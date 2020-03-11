Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE

Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly "deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company.

The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says that Gronkowski could appear on 'WWE Smackdown' as soon as March 20.

Gronkowski previously worked with the WWE when he participated in 2017's WrestleMania 33.

Gronkowski jumped the barricade at the Andre the Giant Battle Royal to help his friend Mojo Rawley win the match.

The former tight end commented on his future with WWE in August.

Rob Gronkowski, via statement Rob Gronkowski, via statement WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley also commented on Gronkowski's potential as a pro wrestler.

Mojo Rawley, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rob Gronkowski Is Close to Finalizing Deal to Join WWE (Report)

Rob Gronkowski is heading to the WWE. The 30-year-old New England Patriots tight end is reportedly...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ESPNCBS Sports


WWE reportedly ‘in deep talks’ to sign three-time Super Bowl winner and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski

WWE appears to be close to signing former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. According to Ryan Satin at Pro...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

suuncs

Zaine RT @AdamSchefter: Former Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal...with WWE. https://t.co/6RnxZg4kCF 56 minutes ago

it_airin

The Airin It Out Podcast RT @24Wrestling: Retired NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE https://t.co/Oz9WgUtqT1 https://t.co/h5ZQuJaraZ 2 hours ago

creynolds094

Charlie Reynolds RT @awfulannouncing: Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE and will make his debut March 20 on SmackDown. He's expected to app… 3 hours ago

24Wrestling

For The Wrestling Retired NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE https://t.co/Oz9WgUtqT1 https://t.co/h5ZQuJaraZ 5 hours ago

ReeceTrovert

Ree¢e RT @ReeceTr0vert: Boy... When you're white, there are NO LIMITS to life! Want it, It will happen with ease. All the hard working wrestlers… 7 hours ago

yaunti

joe wood jr. Watch DPN Sports Talk's live stream "Talib: "I think Tom is gone" from Patriots /Gronkowski Close To Deal With WWE… https://t.co/uBJyQ5qU8y 1 day ago

SunSport

Sun Sport Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is close to signing a deal with WWE Can you imagine this guy… https://t.co/o1rcNhEHU1 1 day ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS RT @JCPGATA: Gronk reportedly close to a deal with the WWE - Rob Gronkowski | NE: FOX Sports' Ryan Satin reports Rob Gronkowski is "close t… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rob Gronkowski And The WWE [Video]Rob Gronkowski And The WWE

Here's the story.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.