Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the weekend!

The oil war came on top of an already jittery market facing uncertain supply chain concerns from China and an explosion of COVID-19 cases in European Countries such as Italy.

But should we be concerned?

After all, the president has trumpeted the market’s rise as a sign of America’s comeback and success so is this fall a harbinger of more bad things to come?

Iran hit hardest as oil price war, cornavirus cripples nation

The one-two punch of coronavirus and an escalating oil price war that is roiling world markets is...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to another big down day

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down over 6% heading into the open after US markets...
Proactive Investors - Published


cordialkay

Bray RT @BishopJakes: While I am wholeheartedly trusting that God is in control and will provide protection, I would also like to share with you… 2 seconds ago

ShaundellNuSum

Shaundell Newsome RT @lvchamber: The @SBAgov just announced they will provide disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Learn more… 2 seconds ago

MyDMsDry

Jrue RT @cjwerleman: COVID-19 is occurring in a US election year, which means our FB timelines are being hit with a tsunami of misinformation &… 3 seconds ago

Susie_Q59

Susan Schantz RT @up_weekly: Thanks to YOUR prayers👊, Trump’s test comes back NEGATIVE😲! Who prays a hedge of safety around Trump daily🙋‍♂️? If you don’t… 3 seconds ago

Emmekai_Green16

Emmekai Green RT @jeremycorbyn: Boris Johnson must act now to support people affected by the coronavirus. https://t.co/iFe8pTxDSP 3 seconds ago

JamesG64497583

James G RT @ambassador_roe: i've been getting all my advice on COVID-19 from the lady who doesn't know what a garbage disposal is and that 16 year… 3 seconds ago

BrendonTroutman

Trey’sDroolCup RT @RollingStone: Why COVID-19 Will Inevitably Lead to Breakups https://t.co/gv8NHEbJC8 3 seconds ago

DOOJAH007

STONE YELLOW RT @mtpublicradio: Experts say widespread testing of people at risk of COVID-19 is needed to prevent rapid spread of the virus. Fees associ… 3 seconds ago


Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha [Video]

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

