Inside look at Cirque du Soleil's 'Axel' 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published Inside look at Cirque du Soleil's 'Axel' Acrobats, fire and ice, oh my! Audiences can anticipate all this and much more from Cirque du Soleil's newest ice show, "Axel," coming soon to Bakersfield.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this