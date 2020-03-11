Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sapulpa Free Medical Clinic Continues to Thrive

Sapulpa Free Medical Clinic Continues to Thrive

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Sapulpa Free Medical Clinic Continues to Thrive

Sapulpa Free Medical Clinic Continues to Thrive

Oklahoma&apos;s rate of uninsured patients continues to lag behind Texas with 14 percent of people without medical health insurance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Some people, like Becky Barton from Sapulpa, say they don&apos;t see a doctor regularly because of the cost.

2 Works for You&apos;s Gitzel Puente has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Sapulpa Free Medical Clinic Continues to Thrive after Opening Last July #2WorksForYou https://t.co/JLdzCJbjn3 https://t.co/lDvr7v1r0C 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why a Local Author Wants You to Share County Stadium Memories [Video]

Why a Local Author Wants You to Share County Stadium Memories

Trying to lose weight can frustrating. There are so many different plans and clinics that promise results, but often times aren&apos;t practical or sustainable. Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:11Published
Banner Children's Healthmobile provides free care for kids [Video]

Banner Children's Healthmobile provides free care for kids

This mobile health clinic offers free medical care for uninsured children.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.