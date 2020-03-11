Interview: Amory High performing 'Aladdin'

Department at amory high school auditorium on march 20 21st at 7:00 pm and again on march 22nd at 2:00 pm.

The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for high school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 disney film and the 2014 broadway adaptation.

The amory high school cast includes 30 students led by kammie miller and assisted by steve stockton, serena coleman, dee dee jackson and tim avant.

Tickets are available by contacting sandy smith in the ahs office.

All tickets are reserved seating.

Tickets are $10 each.

Call the ahs office at 662-256- 5753 for more information on tickets.

