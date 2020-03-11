Bill Morneau Announces Date Of 2020 Budget 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:21s - Published Bill Morneau Announces Date Of 2020 Budget Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he will release his spending plan on March 30. 0

Tweets about this The G.F. Liverpool™© RT @VassyKapelos: BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau announces budget date - March 30th 1 week ago Thea @ChantalHbert And yet moments later Bill Morneau announces March 30 budget date. Was that tone-deaf? 1 week ago Kristy Kirkup RT @curryb: Bill Morneau announces March 30 budget date #cdnpoli #cdnecon 1 week ago