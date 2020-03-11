Global  

Can Bernie Make A Comeback?

Bernie Sanders has suffered a series of crippling primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Business Insider, Sanders presidential candidacy looks all but over.

However, there is still a route for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination.

It would require overcoming huge odds in states like Florida and Georgia.

Florida and Georgia have shown little enthusiasm for his Sanders, his policies, or his supporters.

Joe Biden's comeback leaves Bernie Sanders little time to expand appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Dear Bernie, black voters propelled Biden comeback, and they're not elite or establishment

Bernie Sanders is marginalizing the voices of black voters and arming Trump and his MAGA army with...
USATODAY.com - Published


Kayrosis

Kayrosis🧢🌺🔮🖖☂️≥ @walrustoes @tapemixes @PinkGloom @AlchemicalWheel @skeletorington3 @AndrewYang Nah, it does. Bernie is likely to l… https://t.co/nhOnt6ldfU 55 minutes ago

WagerStreet

Wager Street Anyone else of the opinion that with everyone staying at home, Sunday's Democratic debate could hold more value tha… https://t.co/w1LmsT8eTx 6 hours ago

elmorautio

Elmo Rautio I predict: Bernie is gonna make HUGE comeback next week. #COVIDー19 will almost certainly make many boomers stay hom… https://t.co/hfNRi9ojzH 7 hours ago

mrpshropshire

Philip Shropshire Also gives Bernie time to make a comeback. I'll take it and nice move Josh. https://t.co/v0VNWQYkKo 10 hours ago

ericabgale

Erica 🌿 @RobinTRiley @BethLynch2020 @KyleKulinski The Obama thing is a myth. Its being falsely reported. I believe Bernie c… https://t.co/dIMWIuU0cq 11 hours ago

kamuleosaurus

Kamil Ahsan Bernie needs a miracle to make a comeback. And perversely, he is sitting in the PERFRCT STORM for his ideas i.e. th… https://t.co/gArCiZ0Mh0 11 hours ago

CurtisGittelman

Curtis Gittelman🇺🇸🥁 @1nonblonde2 My brother (big Bernie bro) kept insisting today that Bernie will make a comeback. Still waiting! 13 hours ago

RealDannyBoyTV

-DannyBoy- @ninaturner I'm here in FL just voted for Bernie! Hopefully we make it close and make a comeback! https://t.co/fmudTP6p2b 15 hours ago


Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race

Michigan Is The Next Big Prize In The Democratic Nomination Race

In Michigan, Bernie Sanders is gearing for a comeback, while Joe Biden is looking to cement his status as the Democratic front-runner.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
