Charles greets Ant and Dec with namaste gesture at Prince’s Trust Awards

The Prince of Wales greeted Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with a namaste gesture at the Prince’s Trust Awards, as the spread of coronavirus continues to affect royal protocol.

At the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the prince similarly greeted people with the non-contact gesture.He used his speech at the awards on Wednesday, which recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, to thank international supporters who were unable to attend due to the spread of Covid-19.

He told the audience at the London Palladium: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we are not joined by as many of those who make such an immense difference to my trust internationally, as we originally planned.“However, I just wanted to thank them for all their continued support and dedication to my trust.”

