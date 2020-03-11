Global  

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host

Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host Lucas has been confirmed as the new co-host alongside Noel Fielding, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as judges.

Matt Lucas, via statement Matt Lucas, via statement Lucas' new co-stars seemingly approve of his appointment.

Fielding compared the pairing to clay stop-motion duo Chas and Morph.

Noel Fielding, via statement

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as Great British Bake Off hostThe former Little Britain star replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding
Great British Bake Off: Matt Lucas named as new co-host alongside Noel Fielding

The new co-host of the primetime hit show the Great British Bake Off has been announced.
3PennyMovies

3PP Movies BBC News - Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off https://t.co/ec0LGTIEqv 2 minutes ago

cicatrixtwigs

Danielle Perry RT @izPickle: If Matt Lucas doesn’t Do this on The ‘Great British Bake Off’ then what’s the point?! https://t.co/5SbXOcmEI1 10 hours ago

theedgesusu

The Edge Magazine ICYMI: Matt Lucas joins the Bake Off family! 🍰📺🎉 @BritishBakeOff @RealMattLucas #GBBO #MattLucas https://t.co/vqTUpibwLZ 12 hours ago

ker_fuffle

Andrew ✈ Matt Lucas so ‘chuffed’ by his starring roll on Great British Bake Off https://t.co/FlbE6jJ7rO 17 hours ago

KlausClodt

Peter Boaz Jones Matt Lucas to become new co-host of the Great British Bake Off https://t.co/JRvmu93EjN via @jewishchron 23 hours ago

britpop86

Candice Michele` RT @telly_visions: Former #DoctorWho companion @RealMattLucas is headed to the #GreatBritishBakingShow tent: https://t.co/FrGZ6DHnnQ 1 day ago

telly_visions

Telly Visions Former #DoctorWho companion @RealMattLucas is headed to the #GreatBritishBakingShow tent: https://t.co/FrGZ6DHnnQ 1 day ago

all_magestic

The Majestic Magnificent @SoniaPoulton I know.Matt Lucas taking over the great British bake-off..All over the front pages.!..Oh and Boris is… https://t.co/MIDIpWWev6 1 day ago


Matt Lucas Will Be Bake Off Host | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Matt Lucas Will Be Bake Off Host | Good Vibes Only

Great British Bake Off has announced a new judge [Video]

Great British Bake Off has announced a new judge

