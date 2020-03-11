Global  

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

