Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:00s - Published Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman. The streamer has picked 'Suspicion', based on the Israeli series False Flag from Keshet Broadcasting.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Uma Thurman to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion' Hollywood actress Uma Thurman has signed up to star in the Apple TV+ show "Suspicion," a remake of a...

AppleInsider - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like