Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Uma Thurman > Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News

Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman.

The streamer has picked 'Suspicion', based on the Israeli series False Flag from Keshet Broadcasting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Uma Thurman to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion'

Hollywood actress Uma Thurman has signed up to star in the Apple TV+ show "Suspicion," a remake of a...
AppleInsider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

movizark

Mirza Baig 'Suspicion': Uma Thurman to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller Series!! #Suspicion, #AppleTVPlus, #UmaThurman, #KunalNayyar… https://t.co/WpMQqBQadF 4 days ago

BeCoolComics

Benjamin Uma Thurman to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Suspicion’ https://t.co/Gz9TByWBU8 via @variety 4 days ago

GaylaBrann

GaylaBrann MSN_Entertain: Uma Thurman to star in thriller series for Apple https://t.co/gTE6Y0VrDW 6 days ago

MSN_Entertain

MSN Entertainment Uma Thurman to star in thriller series for Apple https://t.co/uWJaJbRDAH 6 days ago

thetylermora

Ty Mσra RT @Variety: Uma Thurman to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Suspicion’ https://t.co/xX9Q32AAwl 6 days ago

JillWinternitz

Jill Winternitz RT @THR: Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman. Details: https://t.co/OjkJ73azTW 6 days ago

TVAfterTV

TVAfterTV 📺🤳 Uma Thurman to star in thriller series SUSPITION from Apple TV + Thriller – Newsdio https://t.co/HGR4yhgxl3 6 days ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Uma Thurman to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion' https://t.co/VcOqOxd1JY https://t.co/tzZnyGcMJj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.