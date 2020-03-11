Global  

Senior Citizens Highest Voter Turnout But Coronavirus Could Change

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Associated Press On Tuesday Ohio announced it was relocating 128 polling places out of nursing homes before the primary on March 17.

Other states with upcoming primary votes, like Illinois and Florida, have also seen nursing homes and assisted-care living facilities opt-out as polling places.

The move comes amid rising concerns over the novel coronavirus, which has increased risks associated with people over the age of 60.

