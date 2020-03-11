Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

The state's top elections official met with elections leaders and poll workers in Washington and Beaver counties.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSAV

WSAV News 3 Thousands of disinfectants sent to polling locations, Secretary of State says https://t.co/HQXmTHF6aU 9 hours ago

HLT1

HLT1 RT @WSAV: According to the Secretary of State, the early voting options and the in-person voting for Georgia’s Presidential Primary will mo… 14 hours ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 According to the Secretary of State, the early voting options and the in-person voting for Georgia’s Presidential P… https://t.co/HVGnNpeWfv 15 hours ago

CHawksRun

Chris Hawks @senatemajldr Meeting is really about ways that Republican State officials can subvert Federal Election laws like G… https://t.co/khLpcWoBdZ 3 days ago

chicfox

Linda RT @TrishaFreitag: Call your senators, representatives, and state officials and demand they acquire enough tests to meet the needs of our p… 3 days ago

TrishaFreitag

My 🐈 cats 🐈 own 🐈 me Call your senators, representatives, and state officials and demand they acquire enough tests to meet the needs of… https://t.co/JjiuKQ9Sgb 5 days ago

95wxtk

NewsRadio 95 WXTK Adam Lange says he isn’t looking to delay the results of the elections but he does want to meet with election offic… https://t.co/f6JG610nGS 1 week ago

Cool_102

Cool 102 Adam Lange says he isn’t looking to delay the results of the elections but he does want to meet with election offic… https://t.co/IprXWEmlEA 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed [Video]

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:48Published
Coronavirus on the West Coast [Video]

Coronavirus on the West Coast

Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith on the latest coronavirus impact on the west coast. California Governor Gavin Newsom released an executive order Thursday allowing health officials and emergency services..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:51Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.