Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother

Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while high and killing three Girl Scouts and one mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout (2:14).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar.

11, 2020

54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the...
Seattle Times - Published


the_debster624

Tropical Storm RT @HLNTV: “I screwed up, bad. And no matter what I say or do you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am." https://t.co/xrwYNA… 15 hours ago

HLNTV

HLN “I screwed up, bad. And no matter what I say or do you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am." https://t.co/xrwYNAGxcr 16 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In #Prison For Hit-And-Run That #Killed 3 Girls Scouts, #Mother - Mar 12 @ 5:29 AM ET https://t.co/X2bjtyPsj2 1 day ago


54 Years for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Three Girls, Mother in Wisconsin [Video]54 Years for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Three Girls, Mother in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 02:04Published

Man To Be Sentenced In Crash That Killed 3 Girl Scouts, Mother [Video]Man To Be Sentenced In Crash That Killed 3 Girl Scouts, Mother

In December, Colten Treu was found guilty on of four counts of vehicular homicide and one hit and run charge, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (0:30). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:30Published

