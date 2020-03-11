ISU hosts Give Back to Blue Day - and local restaurants are giving back

10.

Today is give back to blue day at indiana state university.

It's a 24-hour fundraiser dedicated to giving back to the students.

The campaign offers donors the opportunity to choose an area of support.

Local restaurants are giving back.

Saratoga's donated a portion of their lunch proceeds to the university.

Country fried steak was on the menu for the day.

"i-s-u is a part of the community.

A big part of the community.

And especially a big part of downtown.

We want to be involved in whatever it takes to help support the university."

The university aims to reach 1 thousand 8 hundred and sixty-five donors in celebration of the year indiana state was founded.

This is