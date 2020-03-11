Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

It's official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic.

According to Business insider, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.

The call was made in response to both the growing number and severity of cases and "alarming levels of inaction" by some countries.

When asked which specific countries needed to do more, WHO Executive Director Dr. Michael J.

Ryan said, "You know who you are.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, confirms 18 coronavirus cases

Morocco has suspended flights to and from another 25 countries over coronavirus fears, the foreign...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Tashkent to suspend air, car traffic with other countries over COVID-19

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Uzbekistan has decided to suspend air and car traffic with other...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SenorDel1

🥘DEL!🍻 @SanjayFBPEUK Because the EU countries where they are dropping like flies and the US are dealing with it so well. https://t.co/eV9PrcvOQE 3 minutes ago

ayeshaijazkhan

Ayesha Ijaz Khan @assadahmad I never said US and UK are dealing with this well. The countries to look to are Singapore, South Korea… https://t.co/OSlpAxE1TF 11 minutes ago

karishmas_1

Karishma Sadanandan RT @TheEconomist: Britain’s hospitals have fewer intensive care beds than other countries in Europe https://t.co/5y60D00esJ 14 minutes ago

DaveWallsworth

Captain Dave @rondel1 We will all know who was right in a few months. And remember different countries are at different stages o… https://t.co/CQBAdjzfEl 3 hours ago

GovEngland

Campaign for English Devolution RT @GovEngland: The British are NOT dealing with Coronavirus at all well. More deaths today, so when will they realise they need to start… 4 hours ago

drjulietjain

Juliet Jain RT @1fishonabike: If anyone has any helpful suggestions on dealing well with living in a different country from your partner and not being… 5 hours ago

JPMelly1

JPMelly @BenColeyGolf @stephens111 @Prof_S_Taylor Some countries are well drilled in health crisis’ in dealing with somethi… https://t.co/B4I50WjqtB 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nike Announces Temporary Closure Of Stores In U.S., Other Countries To Limit Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Nike Announces Temporary Closure Of Stores In U.S., Other Countries To Limit Spread Of COVID-19

The store closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Leslie Marin reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published
Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus [Video]

Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus

Action came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases - including Malaysia - which reported 190 new infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.