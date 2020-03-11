Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrew Yang > Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president, following a growing trend among former presidential contenders.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have all endorsed Biden.

Yang said: "We need to bring the party together.

We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall.” While Yang’s policies are more liberal than Biden’s ideas, he still decided to endorse him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

In crushing blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big Michigan win

Joe Biden won Michigan's crucial Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden for President

Andrew Yang is making his presidential endorsement. The 45-year-old former nominee made his official...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ReutersMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LordRora

RorasIgloo (L0RdBLacKSTaR) 🧠™️ @adam22 Adam so now that the clown Andrew yang endorsed joe Biden and sold himself out to the establishment and got… https://t.co/zMJIh1scTS 20 minutes ago

Note9015

Note RT @EliotETC: lol Andrew Yang promised to only endorse a candidate who got behind UBI and he just endorsed Joe Biden. None of these people… 56 minutes ago

PearlJolly

Pearl Jolly ⏳ RT @nikoCSFB: Welp, time for me to eat crow. Yang just endorsed Biden. I was wrong about Yang. He’s simply another careerist looking fo… 1 hour ago

KennethFolk

Kenneth Folk @neilb112 Andrew Yang just endorsed Joe Biden while Bernie Sanders is still in the race. Andrew Yang is not my guy. 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.