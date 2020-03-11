Global  

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president, following a growing trend among former presidential contenders.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have all endorsed Biden.

Yang said: &quot;We need to bring the party together.

We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall.” While Yang’s policies are more liberal than Biden’s ideas, he still decided to endorse him.

Andrew Yang Endorses Biden Live On CNN

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden live on CNN Tuesday night, noting how...
Mediaite - Published

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand Herald



