rizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus State officials on Wednesday reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, raising the statewide total to nine patients.

rizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus FAY FREDRICKS IS OFF TODAY.IT WAS THE 22nd STATE TODECLARE A PUBLIC HEALTHEMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE GOVERNOR MAKING IT VERYCLEAR THIS IS TO MAKE SURE OURSTATE CAN GET THE RESOURCES WENEED AS MORE CASES OF COVID-19ARE ANNOUNCED.HERE ARE THE LATEST NUMBERS ONCOVID-19 IN ARIZONA.NINE PEOPLE IN OUR STATE HAVETESTED POSITIVE.THREE OF THOSE CASES ANNOUNCEDTODAY.EIGHT OF THOSE CASES HAVE BEENCOMMUNITY SPREAD OR THROUGHLOCAL PERSON TO PERSON CONTACT.100 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED.THIS THIS IS UP ABOUT 16 CASESFROM YESTERDAY.AND THERE ARE 30 CASES STILLPENDING.ONE OF THOSE CASES IS A90-YEAR-OLD MAN.HE IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN STABLECONDITION.WE'RE TOLD HEALTH OFFICIALS AREWORKING WITH THE FACILITY ONAPPROVED CLEANING PROCEDURES TOMAKE SURE COVID-19 DOESN'TSPREAD THERE.NICOLE GRIGG JOINS US WHEREGOVERNOR DUCEY DECLARED THISPUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.





